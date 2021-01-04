Tuesday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Victor To The Rescue

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 5, tease that Victor will step up to help Adam. Elsewhere, Amanda struggles with her feelings about Naya, and Jack entreats Summer to give Sally a second chance.

Fresh off a holiday trip to London with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victor (Eric Braeden) immediately finds himself having to deal with a situation that requires his personal attention, according to SheKnows Soaps. Shortly after their return, they learn why Adam (Mark Grossman) tried to contact Victor while he was away -- Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) suffered a life-changing stroke.

Although he and Adam have been at odds, Victor doesn't hesitate to go to his son. Nikki and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) aren't very sympathetic to the younger Newman's plight, but they don't try to stop Victor from helping Adam. As much as he tried to remove himself from the family, at this point, Adam is willing to do whatever it takes to get help for Chelsea, so he gladly allows Victor to use all his Newman pull.

Elsewhere, Amanda's (Mishael Morgan) emotional journey only seems to get more difficult as she feels compelled to make a painful decision regarding her biological mother, Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey). She gets in touch with Naya, and things go south quickly. Amanda wants to meet, but the woman who gave birth is stunned to hear from her, which leads to even more heartache for the lawyer.

Devon (Bryton James) may be there to offer his support in the coming days as she seeks to meet Naya. He has stood by her throughout the difficult process, and he will be there as a friend as she moves forward from this.

CBS | Gilles Toucas

Having overheard the truth about her hard-knock life when she opened up to Lauren (Tracey Bregman), Jack (Peter Bergman) is there when Sally (Courtney Hope) needs a listening ear. She realizes that Theo (Tyler Johnson) warned Summer (Hunter King) about her, so Sally enlists Jack's help with damage control.

Although it seems unlikely, Jack entreats Summer on Sally's behalf. He asks his former stepdaughter to give the redhead another chance, and although she has plenty of reservations, Summer reluctantly agrees. Even Kyle (Michael Mealor) thinks she needs to at least try to make things good for the sake of appearances.

Summer and Sally have coffee, and Sally tries hard to clear the air. However, Summer isn't buying it, and soon she'll be off to Los Angeles to dig up some dirt on the newcomer.