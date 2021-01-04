Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 4, 2021
Casi Davis Leaves A Lasting Impression As She Walks Away In A Pale Yellow Mini Dress And Blue High Heels
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model Casi Davis has left quite an impression with her 1.3 million followers after posting a recent update. The post, which went live on Monday, January 4, showed the celebrity walking away from the camera lens in a couple of the images. Wearing an extremely short mini dress, her toned legs were on display as she strutted her stuff in a pair of pale blue high heels.

Located in a deserted parking lot, Casi shared several snaps in the update. Wearing a pale yellow outfit with wide sleeves, in the first image, she was shown with her back to the photographer and in mid-stride. Her golden tan contrasted nicely against the pale color of her outfit. Featuring a curved hemline, the skirt only just covered her pert derriere.

The second picture gave further details of the front of the dress, which clung to her every curve. The front hemline sat high over one thigh as Casi crossed her legs and twirled her ponytail. A high neckline also featured as did the blue HMN ALNS logo. In one hand, she carried a rainbow-colored clutch.

Several other photos were also shared and helped to highlight her trim figure. Saving what some fans considered to be the best snap to last, Casi was shown walking up some stairs, once again highlighting her killer curves.

Casi's followers were quick to respond after she posted the photographs. Within three hours, the set had already gathered an impressive 21,800 likes and more than 180 comments from her adoring fans.

"Nice fitting dress," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"Always killin it. Wishing you so many blessings this New Year," a fan remarked.

"You're literally perfect omg," another user gushed.

"You're sooo FINE!" a fourth person declared, also using several emoji as a way in which to further enhance their words.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. By far, the most often used were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the clapping hands also got some attention as well.

Casi often shows off her famous buns when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently teased her fanbase while wearing a soaking wet shirt as she stood in the waves at a beach. With the item of clothing becoming see-through due to the addition of water, her fans got to see the Instagram sensation's tight buns as she looked out over the water.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.