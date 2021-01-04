Yaslen Clemente Smolders In Semi-Sheer Yellow Bikini For Steamy New Video

On Sunday, January 3, Yaslen Clemente gave her 2.5 million Instagram followers a bit of motivation to help them kick off the week on the right foot. The Cuban-American model and influencer took to the app to share a steamy video that saw her clad in an itty-bitty bikini that put her toned muscles and hourglass figure fully on display.

The video showed Clemente striking sexy poses in different patio furniture. She had on a two-piece bathing suit whose pale yellow color contrasted with her sun-kissed skin. It featured a triangle top with small cups made from a sheer material. Solid triangles in the middle censored the garment.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with the same composition of see-through and solid fabrics. Clemente tugged at the medium sides for the video, pulling them up high in a way that showcased her curvy hips.

Clemente wore her ombre hair parted in the middle and styled in curls that cascaded onto her shoulders.

Clemente kept it simple in the caption, urging her followers to focus on the "good in life." She also revealed that the post was an ad for Bang Energy, a brand for which she acts as an ambassador, as indicated in her Instagram bio.

Her fans unsurprisingly enjoyed what they saw. Within a day, it has has racked up more than 53,300 likes and upwards of 200 comments. They flocked to the comments section to praise Clemente's body and also to remark on her dedication and good vibes.

"DAMN GIRL YOU ARE SO HOT," raved one of her fans.

"You are so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous as always," replied another user.

"I followed you here on IG not just because you're extremely gorgeous and post lit content but I also get this positive vibe from you that you're overall a very nice and a kind hearted human being too," a third admirer chimed in.

"You are very beautiful. Your smile is perfect. I really love your positive energy that you show in your posts. Have a great day," a fourth fan added.

As a fitness personality, Clemente is well known for sharing content that showcases her gym-honed body — as well as sex appeal. Over the weekend, she once again shared a couple of pictures and a video-clip in which she rocked a different bikini, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It featured a bandeau top that knotted in between her chest. The bodice was narrow and exposed plenty of her underboob. The bottoms were equally skimpy, tying high on the sides.