Tanya Roberts Remembered By James Bond Producers, 'That '70s Show' Co-Stars Following Reports Of Her Death

Update: Tanya Roberts' rep, Mike Pingel, has revealed that the actress is still alive and in the hospital in serious condition.

Tanya Roberts is being remembered by celebrity friends following her reported death at age 65. The late Charlie's Angels star was said to have passed away at age 65 after collapsing after walking her dogs on Christmas Eve.

The gorgeous actress was best known for her roles on That '70s Show, the James Bond film A View to a Kill, as well as her role as Julie Rogers in the fifth and final season of the ABC detective series Charlie's Angels alongside veterans Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd. Roberts retired from acting in 2005, one year after returning to That '70s Show for a one-off guest appearance.

Getty Images | Ethan Miller

On the official James Bond Twitter page, Roberts was remembered by movie producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for her role as Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in the 1985 spy movie, A View to a Kill. The late star was pictured in a white blazer and stared at the camera with her blazing blue eyes in the tribute photo. The post, however, has since been deleted.

Fellow 007 beauty Britt Ekland, who played Mary Goodnight in the 1974 Bond film The Man With the Golden Gun, also paid tribute to Roberts in a Twitter post.

"Rip Tanya Roberts, once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl!" the 78-year-old actress wrote.

Actor Topher Grace recalled working with Roberts on the sitcom That'70s Show, where she played Donna Pinciotti's (Laura Prepon) "hot" mom Midge from 1998 to 2001.

"I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away.," Grace tweeted. "She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie's Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn't have been kinder. We'll miss you Midge."

Grace's co-star on the series, Danny Masterson, also remembered Roberts in a tweet that included multiple photos from her recurring stint on the sitcom,

"We lost a great one," Masterson wrote. "RIP #tanyaroberts you were a wonderful person to work with and we all loved you very much. Godspeed. #midgepinciotto @ Wisconsin."

Roberts' longtime love, Lance O'Brien, also paid tribute to her, recalling her "beautiful eyes" which she opened for him one last time as he held her in his arms and said goodbye to her. O'Brien told TMZ that despite COVID-19 protocols at the hospital, he was permitted to be with his partner of 18 years in her final moments when the staff made an exception and let him into her hospital room. Roberts' death was reportedly not related to the coronavirus.