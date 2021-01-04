Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Maggie Lindemann Wears Corset-Style Top, Plaid Miniskirt & Fishnet Tights For New Music Video
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Maggie Lindemann took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The singer is getting ready to release her debut EP, Paranoia, later this month and is using the social media platform to promote the upcoming music video for her song "Knife Under My Pillow."

The "Knocking on Your Heart" songstress stunned in a black corset-style top that featured a graphic skull print across the front. The strapless item of clothing displayed her decolletage and showed off the tattoos inked down her right arm. Lindemann teamed the look with a multicolored plaid miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh area. Underneath, she wore black fishnet tights and accessorized herself with numerous necklaces and rings. Lindemann sported her dark hair in the style of a mullet for the occasion.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lindemann was captured close-up in front of a black microphone stand, holding both hands on the mic that was placed on top. She tilted her head up and closed her eyes, which helped showcase a hint of her side profile.

In the next slide, Lindemann was snapped looking down with both her arms resting beside her.

In the third and final frame, she wrapped an electric guitar around her left shoulder and gazed up to her right. Lindemann stood behind a clapper board that had the title of her new single written on it.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Aya.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 52,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

"U LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL," one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

"you can't look this cute, it isn't fair," another person shared, adding the crying face emoji.

"you are the human embodiment of an exclamation point you're just so!!!!!!!!!!" remarked a third fan.

"This is going to be amazing," a fourth admirer commented.

In December, Lindemann informed fans that it was exactly one month until the release of her debut EP. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a black crop with thin straps that had the text "I have no t*ts" written across the front in white. Lindemann sported a high-waisted plaid miniskirt and showcased the tattoo inked on her right leg. She decorated her nails with a coat of black polish and styled her long, dark straight hair down with a middle part.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.