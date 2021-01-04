Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Kindly Myers Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Camo-Print Bikini: 'When Day Dreams Become Reality'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Kindly Myers treated her fans to a sexy new Instagram post that saw her in a tiny bikini. The model shared the image to her feed this past Sunday and it included three photos that saw her in the same hot ensemble.

The first photo in the series captured Kindly kneeling in the sand. A geotag indicated that she was in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. It looked like an overcast day and a few palm trees and sparkling sand could be seen behind her. She playfully tugged at the ties on her bikini bottoms as she gazed at the camera with a sultry stare. The second and third photos in the set appeared to be the same as the first, but both of them were zoomed in incrementally.

Kindly showcased her gym-honed figure in a tiny bikini that did her nothing but favors. It had a light blue camo-print pattern that popped against her all-over glow. The top of the garment featured a traditional triangular top that hardly covered her chest and her cleavage came spilling out of the middle and sides. Its thin straps stretched tightly over her shoulders and collar. The top put her bronzed and toned arms on display.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as hot. They had thin string sides that she pulled high on her hips, drawing attention to her flat tummy. The swimwear's sexy high-rise design also showed off her shapely thighs and highlighted her tiny waist and midsection. Kindly's beachside attire still called for plenty of accessories, including a dainty necklace and a pair of earrings with turquoise stones. She also wore a small piercing in her navel.

Kindly styled her long blond locks down and they fell over her shoulders and back. In the caption, she made sure to tag her photographer and a few other pages that helped her to achieve the sexy look.

It didn't take long for Kindly's fans to express their love for the bikini-clad shot. It's already earned more than 21,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Some users commented on her swimsuit, while several others admired her beauty.

"Kindly you look absolutly gorgeous," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

"Just wonderful y beautiful," chimed in a second user.

"You're my dream. Will that become reality?" a third fan quipped.

"Years and years on here and u still look amazing," praised a fourth admirer, along with a few flame emoji.

