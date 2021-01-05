Trending Stories
Kinsey Wolanski Spills Out Of The Side Of A Black Swimsuit While Posing In A Snowy Setting
Treva Bowdoin

Kinsey Wolanski let it all hang out in a swimsuit with a revealing cut while trying to stay warm. The busty model took to Instagram on Monday to share a visual of what her morning looked like, and it included basking in golden sunlight while surrounded by snow.

While Kinsey, 24, looked scorching hot in her sun-drenched snapshot, she was clearly in a location where the temperature was chilly. There were a number of towering evergreen trees behind her, and their branches were blanketed with snow. A glimpse of a snowy mountainside could also be seen in the distance.

The content creator was fighting the chill in the air by standing in an above-ground hot tub. The warm water reached her lower thighs, but the heat hadn't melted some of the snow around the edge of the tub. In one hand, she held a hot beverage in a yellow mug.

She rocked a black ribbed bathing suit that looked like it was struggling to contain her bombshell curves. The top of the maillot was held up by a strappy halter neck, and the neckline dipped down considerably to put her colossal cleavage on display. The sides were completely open, save for two thin bands holding the front panel in place and a string tie around the waist that highlighted her trim tummy. Due to the narrow cut of the front, her left breast was spilling out to create a generous helping of sideboob.

The sides of her stomach and much of her curvy hips were bare. She posed with her right thigh crossed in front of the left, which accentuated her body's hourglass shape.

The influencer's blond hair spilled over her left shoulder in natural-looking waves. The morning sun cast a warm glow over her face and upper body, further enhancing the appearance of her flawless skin. She kept her facial expression sultry and soft as she gazed at the camera with her bright, sparkling eyes.

Kinsey's pic of her "dream morning" swiftly racked up over 200,000 likes in just one hour, and hundreds of adoring messages flooded the comments section. One fan described her as a "magical mermaid."

"That's it. I'm in love with you," declared another of the model's followers.

"I dream of Kinsey every night," wrote a third admirer.

"Wish I could wake up how you do," another message read.

Kinsey exposed a similar amount of skin in a much different location in one of her previous Instagram posts. While visiting a beach in Dubai, she turned around to show off the thong back of a skimpy bikini.

