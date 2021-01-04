Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 4, 2021
Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In Skimpy Animal-Print Swimsuit While Posing With A Pig
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Monday, January 4, American social media sensation Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 9.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 23-year-old posing under what appears to be a sizable gazebo, surrounded by benches. Numerous trees can be seen in the background.

Stassie flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the tattoo on her ribcage. The model finished off the sexy look with hoop earrings, a delicate cross necklace, and a bracelet worn on her left wrist.

For the photos, the brunette bombshell styled her hair in pigtail braids with a middle part. She also sported a chic multicolored-tip French manicure.

In the first image, Stassie pressed her knees and one of her hands on the floor, as she touched a pig that was in front of her. She appeared to be enjoying the experience and scrunched up her face.

She altered her position for the following photo by leaning against a wooden pillar. She raised her arm above her head and looked directly at the camera lens with a serious expression on her face. The third shot showed her kneeling with her legs spread. She smiled sweetly and leaned forward, seemingly trying to touch the pig once more.

In the caption of the post, Stassie implied that the pictures were taken in the Bahamas.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 300,000 likes. Quite a few of Stassie's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"Fabulous looking," wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

"You're insanely gorgeous," added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye, a pink heart, and a red rose emoji.

"What a babe," remarked another admirer.

"Body goals," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Stassie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.