'The Young And The Restless' & 'The Bold And The Beautiful' Crossover: Summer Heads To LA For Dirt On Sally

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer is planning a trip to Los Angeles to get the dirt on her new rival Sally. The move brings a crossover for CBS daytime drama with its sister soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.

TV Insider reported that Summer (Hunter King) takes Theo's (Tyler Johnson) parting warning to heart, so she gathers all her Forrester Creations outfits and heads to the west coast to figure out what Sally (Courtney Hope) is hiding. The photo with the story shows Summer along with Bill (Don Diamont), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Flo (Katrina Bowden).

The crossover is slated for the week of January 11 and it looks like Summer has some big plans for her new year. She's not about to let Sally steal either her job with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) or her man, Kyle (Michael Mealor). The shows have a robust history of crossovers, but it's been a while since one has occurred. The last time characters from the sister soaps appeared on the other was when Eric (John McCook) showed up in Genoa City to help Lauren.

CBS | Gilles Toucas

Before he left, Theo gave Summer the gift of warning her about Sally. Sally and Theo knew each other from living in New York City and they briefly teamed up in Genoa City. Theo wanted dirt on the Abbotts, but Sally wasn't willing to continue in that vein since she realized she needed the powerful family's support to make her mark in her new town.

Summer even let Kyle know to keep an eye out for the redhead who wanted both Summer's new job and Mariah's (Camryn Grimes) job at Jabot. Unfortunately, it looks like after Sally spent Christmas with Jack (Peter Bergman), he might be more sympathetic to her plight. Jack knows a bit about Sally's rough growing up years being shuffled from place to place, and Lauren confirmed some of that.

In Los Angeles, Summer is sure to find no shortage of dirt on her rival, though. After all, she did fake a serious illness to hold onto her man. Before that, she also had some shady dealings trying to run the Spectra fashion house and stealing some designs. Sally ended up leaving in shame after her lies came to light and it seems unlikely that Summer will keep the former designer's secrets after she learns everything she needs to know from Bill, Wyatt, and Flo. Things are about to get intense for Sally as she tries to make her mark in a new town.