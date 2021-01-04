Nata Lee Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Black Bra & Skintight Low-Rise Leather Pants

On Monday, Russian model and professional DJ Nata Lee started off the workweek by sharing a suggestive snap on one of her secondary Instagram accounts.

The photo, which was taken with Nata's smartphone, showed the 21-year-old standing in what appears to be a hallway with a gray carpeted floor. She stood before a sizable mirror and seemed to be touching the wall, as she held her phone in front of her face.

Nata flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging black bra and a pair of matching low-rise leather pants. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display. Nata finished off the look with a sparkling belly button ring and a black hair tie worn on her wrist.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her shoulder-length hair in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted black.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her fans to follow all of her Instagram accounts, which she tagged in the body of the post.

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Many of Nata's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"You are extraordinarily attractive," wrote one fan.

"How is it you can make a selfie look like a professional shot?! I guess it helps if you are absolutely flawless," added a different devotee.

A few commenters, however, seemed to take issue with the fact that Nata had concealed her expression with her mobile device in the picture.

"Nice shot and leather pants [pants emoji], still would be nicer to see your face too. Have a good one [smiling emoji]," remarked one follower.

"Please explain to me why you are holding the phone in front of your face," chimed in another Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets on her numerous social media accounts. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her in risque outfits.

For instance, last month she uploaded a tantalizing picture, in which she wore white lingerie that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 400,000 times since it was shared.