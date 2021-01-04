Tuesday's Shocking 'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Realizes She's On Her Own

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 4, indicate that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will come to a shocking conclusion -- that she's in the same position now as she was in a couple of years ago, on her own with nobody looking out for her.

The daily spoilers reveal that Steffy will change her tactics with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). She still doesn't want anybody to find out they slept together. But she also knows Liam is headstrong.

Steffy Chooses Herself

Steffy doesn't know who her baby daddy is. She slept with both Liam and Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan within 24 hours of each other. Either of them could be the father of her baby. However, she told Liam she was pregnant first because he's a married man.

As seen in the below video, Liam is shocked when he hears the news. It was bad enough that he cheated on his wife, but now he may also have another infant on the way. He knows Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) may never forgive him and he's devastated.

If Steffy was hoping that Liam would be excited about the pregnancy, she will be sorely mistaken. She realizes he doesn't want to give their family another chance just because she may be expecting his child. She realizes she will need to choose herself again.

Liam Worries About Hope

Once again, Liam will only worry about Hope. He's concerned she will leave him and that she will be broken if she finds out the truth. He is also adamant that he and Steffy need to confess as soon as possible. Now that she's pregnant, he wants to face the situation head on.

Steffy concludes that she will be fine. She's happy about the baby because she always wanted a sibling for Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). However, she is nervous about telling Finn because she will need to tell him about her indiscretion.

Steffy decides to give Liam the freedom he needs to tell Hope. She knows he has been plagued by his conscience and he wants to come clean. The Forrester co-CEO doesn't need the stress of an anxious ex, so she gives in. Right now, she needs to focus on her pregnancy.

According to The TV Guide, Liam will tell Hope he needs to talk to her. She will start to panic when she learns he made a mistake. How will she take the news that her husband cheated on her?