Hannah Palmer Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Minuscule Tank Top

Hannah Palmer sizzled in a series of snaps that showed her in a sexy outfit, which she wore as part of a promotion. The model added a trio of images to her Instagram page on January 3, and they've quickly captured the attention of her 1.6 million fans.

The first photo in the series showed Hannah posing with her figure in profile. She stood indoors in front of a seating area and a few illuminated exit signs could be seen on the ceiling behind her. She popped her booty back to accentuate her curves, placing one arm near her side, and bending the opposite near her shoulder. She met the camera with a seductive stare while showing off her bombshell curves.

In the second photo, the model rocked a baseball cap and had her chest facing the camera. Image three saw her in the same cap, but her figure was turned in profile. A tag indicated that Hannah's sexy choice of attire was from PrettyLittleThing.

She went basic on top, rocking a blue tank that showed some serious skin. It had a pair of thin spaghetti straps that clung tightly on her shoulders, leaving her trim arms in view for her fans to admire. The top had a scooping neckline that offered a generous view of her cleavage and cut off just below her ribs, exposing her toned abs.

Hannah teamed the tank with a pair of white pants. She wore the waistband low on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and trim tummy. The piece seemed snug on her slender legs and featured a pair of pockets on the sides of her thigh. She added a few beaded bracelets and wore a black purse over one shoulder. She styled her long blond locks in a side part and they tumbled over her back and shoulders.

Social media users have not been shy about showering the update with love. It's amassed more than 47,000 likes and 500-plus comments in a short time. Most fans complimented Hannah on her fit figure while several others raved over her beauty.

"Uhhhh how do u look this good. Life isn't fair," one follower wrote, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

"You are totally gorgeous. I love your pictures, thanks for sharing for fans," added a second person.

"Gorgeous gal looking amazing," a third admirer praised.

"Absolutely gorgeous and perfect. You are the most wonderful vision I have ever encountered," gushed a fourth, alongside a few smileys and heart emoji.