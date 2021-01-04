Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 4, 2021
Hannah Palmer Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Minuscule Tank Top
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Hannah Palmer sizzled in a series of snaps that showed her in a sexy outfit, which she wore as part of a promotion. The model added a trio of images to her Instagram page on January 3, and they've quickly captured the attention of her 1.6 million fans.

The first photo in the series showed Hannah posing with her figure in profile. She stood indoors in front of a seating area and a few illuminated exit signs could be seen on the ceiling behind her. She popped her booty back to accentuate her curves, placing one arm near her side, and bending the opposite near her shoulder. She met the camera with a seductive stare while showing off her bombshell curves.

In the second photo, the model rocked a baseball cap and had her chest facing the camera. Image three saw her in the same cap, but her figure was turned in profile. A tag indicated that Hannah's sexy choice of attire was from PrettyLittleThing.

She went basic on top, rocking a blue tank that showed some serious skin. It had a pair of thin spaghetti straps that clung tightly on her shoulders, leaving her trim arms in view for her fans to admire. The top had a scooping neckline that offered a generous view of her cleavage and cut off just below her ribs, exposing her toned abs.

Hannah teamed the tank with a pair of white pants. She wore the waistband low on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and trim tummy. The piece seemed snug on her slender legs and featured a pair of pockets on the sides of her thigh. She added a few beaded bracelets and wore a black purse over one shoulder. She styled her long blond locks in a side part and they tumbled over her back and shoulders.

Social media users have not been shy about showering the update with love. It's amassed more than 47,000 likes and 500-plus comments in a short time. Most fans complimented Hannah on her fit figure while several others raved over her beauty.

"Uhhhh how do u look this good. Life isn't fair," one follower wrote, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

"You are totally gorgeous. I love your pictures, thanks for sharing for fans," added a second person.

"Gorgeous gal looking amazing," a third admirer praised.

"Absolutely gorgeous and perfect. You are the most wonderful vision I have ever encountered," gushed a fourth, alongside a few smileys and heart emoji.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.