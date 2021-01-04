'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Tuesday: Paris Makes A Reckless Decision And Walks Away From Her Future

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) will walk away. The social worker makes a reckless decision that could impact her future forever.

The daily spoilers indicate that Paris declines a life-changing job offer. She turns down the position Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) offered her in order to please a family member. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) won't get away with it, though. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will blast his fiancée for being so selfish.

Paris Buckingham Walks Away

Paris was stunned when Ridge told her that she would be a perfect fit for Forrester Foundation. She is a qualified social worker and has fundraising experience. She would be an asset to the company.

The pink-haired Buckingham sister couldn't wait to share the news with her older sibling. However, Zoe was livid. She was hoping that Carter would be able to stop Ridge from offering the position to Paris. She does not want her sister around and made it painfully clear that she had overstayed her welcome. As seen in the below tweet, the older sister asked the younger to leave Los Angeles.

Paris will weigh Zoe's words and give in to her demands. She will turn down the offer because she doesn't want there to be tension between her and the model. Zoe has stated that she's ruining her life, and Paris would rather leave than cause her sibling any more pain.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe warns Paris not to move in on her life and demands that she leave town immediately. pic.twitter.com/0TNdgZ079U — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 31, 2020

Carter Blasts Zoe

According to The TV Guide , Carter will blast Zoe. He cannot believe that his fiancée is capable of such cruelty. He doesn't understand why she is so territorial. As Paris pointed out, they wouldn't even have to see each other every day. He's shocked by her behavior and may even question if she has really changed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zende Dominguez Forrester (Delon de Metz) will also hear the news. He will be upset when he learns that the pink-haired Buckingham won't be working for the fashion house just because Zoe threw a tantrum.

The designer will chase after the social worker and beg her not to go. They are just starting to get to know each other and he wants to spend more time with her. Even though Zende has an unspoken thing for Zoe, he is also attracted to Paris.

Will Paris change her mind and decide to take the offer that's on the table? It seems as if she has a mind of her own, but she cowed when Zoe threatened her. Does the model have something on her little sister that she wants to keep under wraps?

Either way, Zende won't let Zoe bully Paris, and an epic fight is brewing.