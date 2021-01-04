Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Natalia Garibotto Rocks Sparkly Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Natalia Garibotto recently lit up her Instagram page with a sizzling update that saw her flaunting her figure in a tiny bikini that did not leave much to the imagination.

Natalia's swimsuit was made of a sparkly nude fabric. The top had small, triangular-shaped cups that left a good deal of her breasts exposed. The cups were held together with a threadlike strap, and there was also a strap that wrapped around the back of her neck. The bottoms were tiny as well and featured straps that tied into loopy bows on the sides of her hips. For an added touch of bling, she also sported a rhinestone chain belt.

Natalia wore her hair down with a deep side part.

In the caption, she left a flirty remark about the fruit.

Her online audience had plenty of nice things to say about the snaps.

"Love this pic Natalia! You're so beautiful!" one fan wrote, adding several emoji that included red and pink hearts to their message.

"The best thing instagram has," quipped a second user.

"Ur so pretty and authentic i love your vibe so much," a third follower added, who included star emoji with their words.

"Hello Your Hotness!! That Body is Banging!!" read a fourth comment.

The popular influencer accesorized with a pair of small earrings, layered necklaces and dangle bracelets on each arm. She also sported several rings.

The update consisted of two snapshots that captured Natalia soaking up the sun on a padded bench that appeared to be on a balcony. The bench was situated next to a short wall with tropical foliage filling the space behind it. A row of pillows sat against the wall. The ocean was visible through the glass on one side of the photo.

Natalia sat near the edge of the bench in the first snap. The camera captured her from a slight side angle as she closed her eyes and stuck out her tongue. She held a bowl of fruit in front of her. Leaning back on her free hand and arching her back, she put her voluptuous chest and curvy booty on display. Her shapely thighs and flat tummy were also hard to miss.

In the second frame, Natalia faced the camera and sat on her feet with her legs slightly parted. She looked away from the camera with a smile. With the bowl in one hand and her other on her knee, she showed off her toned shoulders and trim midsection. Her sun-kissed skin looked flawless in the bright light.

