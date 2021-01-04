Kara Del Toro Flashes Cleavage & Looks Smoking Hot In A Knit Top

Kara Del Toro took to Instagram to share a sexy new update that saw her rocking a hot ensemble. The model shared the sizzling post to her feed on January 4, and it included two new photos that saw her in the same skin-baring attire.

The first photo in the set captured the model posing beside a wood structure. The area behind her was filled with lush greenery, and a few streaks of sunshine spilled over her figure. She put one hand in her pocket and draped the opposite near her side as she met the camera lens with an alluring stare and lips slightly parted. The second shot in the series captured Kara posed similarly, but she directed her attention at something to the side.

She rocked a cream-colored knit top that perfectly suited her svelte frame. It had thick straps that covered most of her shoulder, while her bronze arms were on full display. It had another set of straps that crisscrossed around her neck, drawing attention to her voluptuous chest. The piece proceeded to fit tightly around her midsection, and the sexy cut showed off her toned abs.

Kara teamed the look with a pair of white pants that fit her like a glove. The waistband was worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and frame. The pants were loose on her thighs, and the shot was cropped near her knees. They secured in the front with a bronze button and had a set of pockets on her upper legs. Kara held a furry purse in one hand and added a few pieces of jewelry, including a pair of silver hoop earrings and a single bangle on her wrist.

She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of trendy, oval glasses and wore her long locks with a middle part as voluminous waves that spilled over her back. In the caption of the post, the model shared that her dad told her to wear a sweater because "it's cold outside."

Fans have not been shy about showering the photo with love, and it's earned more than 1,700 likes and 30-plus comments in a matter of hours. Most fans were quick to compliment Kara on her amazing body.

"As usual always beautiful and shining realy fresh," one fan gushed, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

"I saw this picture next to perfect in the dictionary," a second social media user chimed in.

"You're so beautiful," a third commented.

One more Instagrammer sent love from Italy.