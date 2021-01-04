Victoria's Secret Model Devon Windsor Showcases Bronzed Physique In A Colorful Bikini: 'Feeling Floral'

Devon Windsor channeled her inner hippie when getting dressed for a trip to the beach today. The Victoria's Secret model took to her Instagram account earlier to show off her 1970's-inspired swimwear in a post that has earned nothing but love since going live.

A total of four photos were included in the January 4 share that captured Devon soaking up some sun in a stunning tropical location. She posed in front of a large bush covered in red flowers for the first two shots, gazing intently at the camera as she worked the lens with a soft smirk on her face.

The second half of the update saw the beauty standing at the edge of the ocean. The scene around her featured a near-cloudless blue sky and transparent turquoise water -- a breathtaking view only made better by the blond bombshell herself as she showed off her bronzed physique in a colorful swimsuit that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Devon stunned in a sexy bikini from her own Devon Windsor Swimwear line that boasted a floral pattern in a vibrant orange, green, and yellow color scheme that complemented her deep tan. The set included a triangle-style top with elastic straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. Its plunging v-shaped neckline made for a scandalous display of her ample cleavage, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. Meanwhile, its thick band wrapped tightly around the model's rib cage, helping to highlight her slender frame.

The Missouri-native also sported a pair of sexy bikini bottoms in the same bold pattern. The garment fit snugly over her lower half, accentuating her killer curves while its high-cut design offered a peek at her lean legs and sculpted thighs. A belt with silver hardware cinched the piece just underneath her navel, drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Devon also added the matching cover-up as an extra layer to her look. She left the collared number completely unbuttoned and let it slink down her shoulders in an alluring manner during the photo op, giving her audience a full look at her flawless bikini body.

Many of the catwalk queen's 2.2 million followers took the time to show some love for the quadruple-pic update by hitting up the comments section.

"You look stunning," one person wrote.

"So perfect," quipped another fan.

"This is gorgeous!! Love ittttttt," a third follower remarked.

"Flower power," added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed over 8,000 likes within just three hours of going live.