Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 4, 2021
'The Bachelor' Spoilers: Reality Steve Breaks Down The Scoop On Matt James' Season
TV
Stacy Carey

Matt James' run as ABC's The Bachelor premieres on Monday night and fans are anxious for spoilers. Filming took place entirely on-site at the Nemacolin resort in Pennsylvania, which means that it could end up being a relatively spoiler-free season. However, blogger Reality Steve did pull together some tidbits and he broke it all down for fans in his latest post.

The blogger shared the details via a new post and he immediately acknowledged that things would be quite different this time around. In the seasons that film normally, with traveling and plenty of The Bachelor developments leaking, he could usually get pretty specific regarding what happened week-to-week.

This time, since The Bachelor filming was contained and travel eliminated due to the coronavirus pandemic, few leaks have emerged.

"Going to tell you something you probably don't want to hear. There will be no weekly spoilers. Sorry. Don't have access to them this season," he detailed.

Luckily, there are a few specifics that Reality Steve can share. He's noted that bachelorette Abigail Heringer gets Matt's first impression rose. The blogger expects her to become a fan favorite.

In addition, five ladies will be brought in after the second rose ceremony. Viewers will also see Heather Martin, from Colton Underwood's group of ladies, show up too. However, Matt doesn't keep her around.

Victoria Larson is a bachelorette on Matt James' season of 'The Bachelor'
ABC | Craig Sjodin

The Bachelor fans will likely see contestant Victoria Larson as a villain this winter. She apparently may end up reminding viewers of Corinne Olympios from Nick Viall's run. She introduces herself to Matt while wearing a crown and calling herself a queen, and she'll have a big personality.

Katie Thurston will not be shy about showing her racy side. One of the women who came in the latter group, Brittany Galvin, will be a topic of conversation this season too. Apparently, some of the other bachelorettes from Chicago have heard some juicy stuff about Brittany's club-scene life.

The premiere press release from ABC echoes some of The Bachelor tidbits detailed by Reality Steve. Matt meets 32 women during the first night of filming, although the network doesn't yet reference the others coming later.

Teasers note that one bachelorette arrives in a chauffeur-driven gold Bentley. However, it seems that Victoria manages to upstage her, as she's carried in on a throne while wearing her crown.

The first rose ceremony will send eight women home and it seems that Matt will be overwhelmed by the process. The Bachelor spoilers signal that it could be an intense, wild ride for everybody involved this winter and the journey begins Monday night.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.