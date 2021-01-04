Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Jessika Gotti Rocks Black Lace Bra & Leopard-Print Panties While Holding A Birthday Cake
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Jessika Gotti celebrated her birthday in a tiny little outfit. The model heated up Instagram with a spicy new upload of herself going scantily clad in honor of her big day.

In the sexy shot, Jessika looked stunning as she rocked a black lace bra and some leopard-print panties. The bra featured frilly trim and a deep neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The garment also included slim straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

The panties featured black trim and they were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips. The garment also wrapped snugly around her petite waist. Her flat tummy and killer thighs were also visible in the snap.

The model added a bit of sparkle to the look by rocking a dainty chain and pendant around her neck. She added a small pair of earrings and bracelets on her wrist.

Jessika stood with her body turned to the side slightly and her back arched. She leaned forward and pushed her pert posterior out as she held a chocolate cake decorated with colorful sprinkles in her hands. Her head was tilted to the side, and she sported a bright smile.

In the background of the pic, a white Christmas tree was lit up. In the caption, Jessika revealed that this was her best birthday yet. She also geotagged her location as Sunny Isles Beach in Florida.

Her long, blond hair was pulled away from her face. The locks were twisted and piled into a bun on top of her head.

Jessika's 744,000-plus followers didn't waste any time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,000 times within the first 10 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also left nearly 200 messages in the comments section during that time.

"Glad you had a nice bday," one follower stated.

"Happy birthday babes. Hope it was fab," another wrote.

"Beautiful and sweet smile," a third comment read.

"Very perfect," a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms about showcasing her perfect figure in skimpy outfits. She's become known for flashing her tanned skin in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessika recently grabbed her fans' attention when she posed in a jaw-dropping red velvet lingerie set. That post was also a hit among her adoring audience. It's racked up more than 6,100 likes and over 140 comments to date.

