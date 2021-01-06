Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
Eva Padlock Goes Pantsless & Spreads Legs While Wearing Plunging Bodysuit In Tantalizing Instagram Update
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Sunday, January 3, Spanish model Eva Padlock uploaded a tantalizing video for her 1.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The brief clip showed the 36-year-old sitting on a bed adorned with a fuzzy blanket. A sizable silver-framed mirror was in the background.

For the video, Eva went pantless while wearing a partially unbuttoned heather gray bodysuit, manufactured by the online retailer Fashion Nova. The revealing garment put her incredible curves and sculpted thighs on full display. She finished off the casual look with a pair of gray thigh-high socks and a cream-colored pom-pom beanie.

The video began with Eva spreading her legs and turning her neck. She then touched her hat and placed her unoccupied hand between her open thighs. The clip continued with Eva looking at the camera, as she lowered her hand and flashed her radiant smile. She proceeded to lean forward before puckering her lips. The footage ended with the model playfully sticking out her tongue and kicking out one of her legs.

The song "Sing" by Ed Sheeran was heard playing in the background.

In the caption, the social media sensation let her followers know the exact style of her Fashion Nova bodysuit -- the "Up all night romper."

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes. Quite a few of Eva's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

"SUCH A GORGEOUS GIRL WITH A LOVELY SMILE! HOPE YOU HAVE A HAPPY NEW YEAR," one fan wrote, along with numerous fire and a single folded-hands emoji.

"Hello you hot sexy gorgeous stunningly beautiful woman," a different devotee remarked, adding a string of lipstick marks, kissing faces, and red hearts at the end of the comment.

"Beautiful wonderful the best beauty," another admirer gushed.

"Beautiful and gorgeous," a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Eva has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts feature her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, last month she uploaded a series of suggestive snaps in which she wore a skimpy purple bra and matching underwear. That post has been liked over 89,000 times since it was shared.

