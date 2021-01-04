Katelyn Runck Flashes Underboob In Ultra-Sexy Black Lingerie

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat with her latest Instagram share on Monday morning. The fitness model was sure to impress her fans as she showcased her sculpted body.

In the steamy pics, Katelyn looked smoking hot as she flashed some underboob in an ultra-sexy black lingerie set that perfectly complemented her glowing skin. The teeny bra featured silver embellishments and spaghetti straps that showed off her toned biceps and shoulders. The low-cut neckline also exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching panties featured a daring cutout in the front, and rested high over her slender hips. The garment wrapped tightly around her slim waist and emphasized her killer legs in the process. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also highlighted in the photos.

In the first snap, Katelyn stood with her hip pushed out and both of her hands above her head. She turned her face away from the camera and sported a sultry expression. The second shot featured the model with her weight shifted to one side and her hands resting over her hips. Her back was arched and her shoulders were back as she stared at something out of the frame.

In the caption of the post, Katelyn wrote about the contrast of light and shadow. She also geotagged her location as the Balboa Bay Club.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side for the pics. The locks were styled in loose strands that she pulled away from her face and allowed to fall over her shoulder.

Katelyn's over 2.4 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 8,000 times within the first 27 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 350 messages during that time.

"Good morning sunshine," one follower stated.

"Literally the most fire post notification that I got every single time," another gushed.

"Always waiting for your amazing content," a third user wrote.

"Wow so wonderful Body and so beautiful pictures," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to stepping in front of the camera scantily clad. She's become known for putting her gym-honed bod in the spotlight for her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a yellow bikini top and a matching see-through skirt while vacationing in the Maldives. To date, that pic has reeled in more than 29,000 likes and over 740 comments.