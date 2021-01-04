Laura Marie Exposes Round Booty In Bright Red Lingerie Set With Matching Garter Belt

Laura Marie let it all hang out in a eye-popping new Instagram upload over the weekend. The model held on to the last bit of Christmas in the shot as she showed off plenty of skin in the process.

In the steamy snap, Laura exposed her round booty while rocking a bright red lingerie set. The skimpy bra featured thin straps and flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders, as well as her sideboob.

The matching thong panties left little to the imagination as they rested high over her curvy hips and highlighted her nearly-bare backside while accentuating her toned thighs. She also added a matching garter belt, which wrapped around her tiny waist.

Laura stood with her pert posterior facing the camera as she posed by the Christmas tree. She had her back arched and her legs together. Both of her hands rested near her midsection. She pulled her shoulders back and pushed her chest out as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

The tree featured brightly colored bulbs and other ornaments on it. Behind it, a large window could be seen as sunlight streamed in through the glass. In the caption, Laura revealed that even though the holidays are over, she loves Christmas all year long.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back. Laura has amassed more than 1.4 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans showed their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 17,000 times within the first day after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 230 remarks about the pic during that time.

"My type of women," one follower stated.

"You look so beautiful and very hot and very very sexy in that awesome red lingerie gorgeous girl," another wrote.

"I wouldn't have it any other way! You are one sexy beast, Laura!" a third comment read.

"Naughty and nice," a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to rocking skimpy ensembles in her online snaps. She's often seen flaunting her busty chest, slim waist, killer legs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a pair of lace panties and a green silk top. That post has racked up more than 9,800 likes and over 140 comments to date.