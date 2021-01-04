Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Khloe Terae Flaunts Bronze Body In A Powder Blue Bikini In Quintana Roo
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Khloe Terae added a series of sexy snaps to her Instagram feed that saw her in a sexy bikini. The post was added to Khloe's Instagram feed on January 4, and it included nine images that showed her incredible figure from all angles.

The photos were snapped at the beach and a geotag in the update indicated that Khloe was in Playa Del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The weather appeared to be perfect and the sun was shining brightly overhead. She stood in front of a few palm trees and there was a stretch of white sand as far as the eye could see. The first two images saw the model posing with her chest facing forward. She had one arm draped near her side and ran the opposite through her long tresses.

The next few images in the set saw Khloe turning at several different angles, ensuring that her figure was on display from all angles. Khloe opted for a skimpy, powder blue bikini that popped against her bronze complexion. On her upper half, she wore a tiny top with triangular cups that only covered a portion of her chest while leaving her ample bust on full display. It had thin straps that were tight on her shoulders and left her arms entirely in view. The back of the suit tied a few inches below the model's shoulder blades.

The bottoms were equally as scanty and showed a lot more than they covered. They had thin, string sides that stretched over her tiny midsection, highlighting her tiny frame and exposing her defined hip bones. The high rise design of the suit also allowed the model to flaunt her slender thighs. The back boasted a cheeky cut while showcasing her pert derriere. Khloe went barefoot for her day at the beach.

She kept her accessories simple, sporting a dainty necklace that fell right above her chest. Khloe wore her long, blond locks with a center part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the upload, she made sure to tag her photographer and glam squad while expressing her excitement about traveling to Puerto Rico next month.

Fans have been loving the post so far and it's quickly attracted more than 13,000 likes and 130-plus comments.

"You are admirable and pleasantly sexy!" one social media user gushed, adding several hearts.

"Your eyes, remind me of the beloved sea," a second follower exclaimed.

"So Wonderful! Now I feel this will be a great year!" a third added.

"Seductive beauty with an amazing body," one more chimed in.

