January 4, 2021
Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Killer Figure In Sexy White Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Blond bombshell Yanita Yancheva has the perfect figure for making a swimsuit look good. On Monday, she kicked off the week with an Instagram update that saw her looking smoking hot in a white bikini.

Yanita's swimsuit featured a top with a low-cut neckline. The straps were spaced wide apart, giving the model a perfect opportunity to showcase her voluptuous cleavage. It also had a small cutout section between her breasts that drew the eye to her chest. The bottoms had a low-cut front with sides pulled high on her hips.

The popular influencer styled her hair in loose waves over her shoulders, and she accessorized with a thick bangle bracelet.

She also sported a pale polish on her fingernails.

According to the geotag, Yanita was in Tulum when the photo was taken. She sat on a bench covered with a gray blanket with tasseled edges. Tropical plants filled the background and a large terracotta urn was also visible behind her.

The model sat facing the camera with her hands resting on the bench beside her. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Her bronze skin looked smooth and flawless as it popped against the white swimsuit. Along with her ample chest, Yanita's curvy hips were a focal point of the picture. Her hourglass shape and flat abs were also hard to miss. The image was cropped at the model's knees, giving her followers a nice look at her shapely legs. A small tattoo on her lower abdomen peeked out from behind the edge of her bikini bottoms.

The post was a big hit among the buxom blond's followers, with more than 18,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she left a lengthy message, while also tagging Body Engineers as the makers of the bathing suit.

Dozens in Yanita's online audience weighed in with their thoughts about the snap.

"The best form of art," quipped one Instagram user.

"Wow l do not get tired of saying what you are very beautiful," wrote a second fan, adding two red rose emoji.

"Beautiful and love the bikini," a third admirer chimed in.

"Simply perfect and Spectacular," added a fourth fan, including pink and red heart emoji.

Last month, Yanita lit up her Instagram page with another snap that saw her flaunting her figure in white. She sported a set of underwear that included a pair of panties with a cheeky bottom that put her pert derrière on display.

