January 4, 2021
Abby Dowse Shows Off Flawless Figure In Plunging Black Lacy Bodysuit: 'Thinking About You'
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.7 million Instagram followers with an upload that she posted on Monday morning. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in black lingerie that clung to her curvy assets. The pic quickly sparked a frenzy and has already racked up more than 38,000 likes.

Today's photo was captured indoors, but there was plenty of light spilling in through the large windows. The room was tastefully decorated in white furnishings, and even the sheer white curtains were airy.

Abby posed in front of a sofa. Her enviable hourglass shape took center stage as she angled her hips to the side, accentuating the curve of her thighs. Abby also drew attention to her bust by touching the underband of the bra. She looked off-camera, as if something out of the frame had caught her interest. She parted her lips in a sultry manner and slightly tilted her head in the stunning shot.

Abby's bodysuit was both fierce and sexy. It featured a halterneck cut and straps which fastened behind her neck, highlighting the plunging neckline. She flaunted her massive cleavage in the bra portion of the teddy.

A piece of semi-sheer fabric covered the necessary bits and extended over her lower abs. Both the top and bottom halves of the bodysuit met at the center strap which ran horizontally across her waist. The thin strap highlighted her slim midsection and accentuated her hourglass figure.

The influencer styled her hair in an off-center part. She let her thick mane of curls tumble down her back and shoulders in mermaid waves. She wore delicate jewelry including a necklace, bracelet, and a ring.

Abby's fans appreciated the offering and showered her with love by engaging with her in the comments section. She received more than 700 messages from admirers.

"Lord have mercy! Yes! Yes! Abby be so fine. I be thinking about you too, baby girl," one user responded.

Another person waxed lyrical about her looks.

"I really like the way you look. You are classic, elegant, stylish, beautiful, and sexy. My favorite Australian woman," they wrote before adding a slew of heart and flame emoji.

The blonde even received a marriage proposal.

"Abby does it again. You are so gorgeous. Damn! I love you. Will you marry me?" an admirer asked.

"Incredible as always. Love the look, sis," a final Instagrammer gushed.

The Aussie model has been posting many sexy pics lately. Yesterday, she took a selfie in the same outfit. She was celebrating her "messy" hair in the update, which has garnered more than 46,000 likes.

