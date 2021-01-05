Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 5, 2021
Alexa Collins Shows Off Phenomenal Beach Bod In A Skimpy Pink Bikini On Instagram: '2021 Let's Go'
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Alexa Collins is starting 2021 -- and the week -- in style. The Florida hottie wished fans a happy Monday with an eye-popping new Instagram update where she was captured at the beach, showing off her perky assets and incredible cleavage in an itty-bitty pink bikini from IVY swimwear. The 25-year-old accompanied the post with an uplifting message regarding the new year, flooding her feed with positive vibes as well as bringing the heat to the app with her sizzling curves.

The gorgeous blonde displayed her enviable body while posing with both hands on her hips. The photo cut off midway down her thighs, spotlighting her sculpted core and giving fans an eyeful of her perfect hourglass shape. Her chiseled waist was particularly emphasized in the skimpy swimsuit, which featured low-rise bottoms that bared her tummy. The scanty number offered little coverage to her flawless figure thanks to its small, triangular front and revealing high cut. The bikini came complete with a halterneck top that exposed a great view of her busty curves, sporting narrow cups that were spaced wide apart.

The two-piece was in a pink powder color that brought out Alexa's bronzed tan. The top's ruched design added texture to the look, while a dainty ruffled trim infused the outfit with chic and femininity. Alexa finished off the ensemble with chunky gold hoop earrings, which complemented the discrete O-ring adorning one of the side straps of her bottoms. A matching metallic detail decorated the strap going under her chest, tying the look together.

Alexa looked smoking hot as she basked in the sunlight. She gazed into the distance with dreamy eyes and slightly parted her lips in a provocative expression. The golden rays illuminated her face and bust, casting a natural spotlight on her beautiful facial features and abundant décolletage. Her phenomenal physique took center stage over the blurred background, which consisted of typical beach fare and showed a vast expanse of sand bordered by a narrow stretch of sea.

The model's over 1.2 million fans made quick work of showing their love for the post, rewarding the photo with more than 13,700 likes in the first two hours. Plenty of her supporters also took the time to compliment Alexa in the comments section, dropping gushing remarks about her "amazing body" and charismatic personality.

"LOVE!!!" Celeste Bright wrote, followed by four two-hearts emoji.

Jilissa Zoltko left a similar message under the snap, which ended with a heart-eyes emoji.

"So bomb!!" Jessica Bartlett chimed in.

Alexa's less famous followers also had loads to say about the upload.

"Stunning inside and out! Love you," one person raved.

"Best of luck to you in 2021. Look forward to seeing more of your gorgeous content. Cheers!" another Instagram user commented.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.