January 4, 2021
Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Sizzles In A Black Lace Bodysuit And Leather Jacket
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Russian fitness star Evgeniya Lvovna stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers when she modeled a black lace bodysuit in her latest social media post.

The top part of the garment had a demi-bra silhouette with underwire cups that offered support for the model's bust. It featured a low v-neckline which exposed Lvovna's collarbone and décolletage. The cups were covered with black lace, and the dark color highlighted Lvovna's sun-kissed skin. Semi-sheer black inserts exposed the skin around her torso, and leather boning added structure to the look.

The social media star coupled the bodysuit with a pair of matching shorts. They were a high-waisted style that cinched around Lvovna's midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. The fabric appeared to be a satin-like material, continuing the sensual aesthetic of the look. The hem of the shorts ended at her upper thighs. Matching the top of the ensemble, they were trimmed with a dainty lace edge.

To keep herself warm in the January weather, Lvovna wore a brown leather jacket over her attire. She also accessorized with two stacked necklaces, a nylon purse, and a beige silk scrunchie.

The Russian model styled her long brunette hair into a deep side part, and voluminous curls cascaded down past her shoulders toward her waist.

Lvovna posted two pictures in total. In the first, she faced the camera and brought her hands together in front of her slim waist. She tilted her head slightly as she offered a small smile to fans.

In the second, Lvovna allowed her leather jacket to drape off her shoulder for a carefree yet sultry vibe. She angled her body, placing one leg in front of the other to show off her physique, while mussing her hair.

The setting for the photos was geotagged as Los Angeles, and featured a scenic outdoor area with a lush green tree and pretty view over hilly terrain in the background.

Fans went wild over the new shots and awarded the upload around 34,000 likes and more than 350 comments.

"Gosh you're so gorgeous," raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with two heart-eye face emoji and a sparkle symbol.

"That smile gives me goosebumps," added a second admirer.

"The perfect head tilt! What a babe," gushed a third follower.

"You're the hottest model on Instagram hands down!!!" proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a couple of smiley faces and three red hearts.

Lvovna had previously wowed her fans over the holidays in a revealing red bikini with daring cutouts, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

