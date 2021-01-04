Melissa Riso Showcases Killer Abs In A Crop Top & Skintight Jeans

Melissa Riso looked amazing in a stunning update that was shared on her Instagram page over the weekend. The television personality added the image to her feed on January 3, and her fans have gone wild for it.

The photo captured the model posing in a tropical setting. The image was picturesque and included palm trees, a body of water, and green mountains. Melissa stood in the center of the frame, ensuring that all eyes were fixed on her fit figure. She placed one hand on the wooden railing behind her and the opposite near the pocket of her jeans. She crisscrossed her legs and gave a big smile for the photo op.

On top, Melissa wore a green tank that left little to the imagination. The piece had an off-the-shoulder fit that showed off her bronzed arms and décolletage. The neckline was ruched, giving the garment a trendy vibe. The piece had flirty and flowy sleeves that covered her biceps. It also boasted a tiered fabric that fell loosely over the middle of her figure, cutting off near her ribs and leaving her toned abs in full view of the camera.

She teamed the look with a pair of jeans that were equally as hot. The garment had a dark wash and a few areas with light distressing near her hips and knees. Its waistband was tight and worn high on her hips, hitting a few inches below her navel and highlighting her tiny midsection. The piece proceeded to fit tightly around her legs and ankles. Melissa wore a pair of brown sandals that exposed her toes and nail polish.

She styled her long, dark locks with a center part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, Melissa expressed her love for traveling outside of Los Angeles and seeing so much beauty in other places.

Fans have been thrilled with the photo share, and it's already earned more than 9,500 likes and 170-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Melissa on her bombshell curves, while a few more used emoji to express their feelings. Several others commented on the caption while also expressing their love of travel.

"My Blue jean Queen. Looking stunning as always," one fan commented, adding a few flames to the end of their post.

"You are very gorgeous. I would love to travel with you," a second social media user chimed in.

"You're so sweet, cute face and lovely! You're my favorite sweet one in my heart," a third chimed in with a few red hearts.

"Wonderful sweet woman," one more added.