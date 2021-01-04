Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 4, 2021
Jesy Nelson Poses In Skimpy Bralette For Newest Post
celebrities
Emily Hutchinson

Jesy Nelson returned to Instagram for her first post of 2021 this week with a sizzling new photo of herself, after hitting the headlines last month for quitting Little Mix. Posted on January 4, the image captured the British singer in a skimpy white bralette alongside a brief caption.

The 29-year-old "Shout Out to My Ex" hitmaker posed in the corner in front of a white wall and flashed her tanned décolletage in the low-cut number.

She revealed her impressive abs and placed her thumb in the pocket of her camouflage-print pants. The waistband was pulled up in line with her navel, and she showed off her long manicure. The pants featured two labels on the left leg, and she paired them with white pointed-toe heels.

Jesy revealed multiple tattoos on her bare arms, including a large rose and skull on her left forearm.

The star had her highlighted hair in gorgeous, voluminous curls which cascaded over her shoulder. She gave the camera a sultry look with her plump lips slightly apart. Jesy accessorized with several choker necklaces and rings on both hands.

Though she seemed to be dressed up to go somewhere, Jesy kept things short in the caption with nothing but a lion emoji and a tag for her hairstylist, Chris Southern. The U.K. is currently under tight restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic which limits in-person socializing, suggesting she may have been dressed up for work purposes.

The comments section was flooded with praise.

"Our fighter, our queen," one person wrote with a red heart and sparkle emoji.

"My jaw is on the floor," a second fan commented with a heart eye face.

"It's amazing to see you embracing your natural hair baring in mind how insecure u where about it," another user added.

"You are such a goddess," a fourth comment read.

The upload proved an instant hit. It amassed more than 482,000 likes and close to 10,000 comments in less than two hours.

It was the third upload to her Instagram grid since she announced in December, in a post that can be seen here, that she had left the British girl band to focus on her mental health.

Just a few weeks before her departure, Jesy shared a stunning photo that showed her posing in an all-gold ensemble during what seemed to be a project for the group.

Jesy wowed in a shiny gold top and matching skirt with two thigh-high slits as she posed in front of a plain black background.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.