Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 4, 2021
Casey Costelloe Shows Off Booty In Gray Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Casey Costelloe went full bombshell in her latest Instagram share over the weekend. The Aussie stunner served up a steamy look for the camera as she hit the beach.

In the racy pic, Casey showed off her booty in a gray thong bikini. The teeny top featured thin spaghetti straps that flashed her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as her toned back. The garment also clung tightly to her chest and exposed her sideboob in the process.

The matching thong bottoms were pulled up high over her narrow hips while they put the spotlight on her long, lean legs and pert posterior.

Casey posed with her backside facing the camera. She had one leg in front of the other as she arched her back. She used both of her hands to tug at her bottoms while she looked over her shoulder with a bright smile on her face.

In the background of the shot, a stunning ocean scene was visible. Some rock formations and a bright, blue sky could also be seen. In the caption, Casey asked her followers if they believed the world would go back to normal after people began to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were pulled back behind her head. However, she left a few strands loose to frame her face. Those piece blew in the wind.

Casey's 789,000-plus followers seemed to approve of the post, and showed their love for the pic by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first day after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 360 remarks about the snap during that time.

"It'll be at least summer or early fall before we're back to normal," one follower stated.

"Realy! [sic] Again so Hot! Wow," gushed another.

"You look very beautiful Casey," a third user wrote.

"I am sure we will still be hesitant to hug and shake hands for a year or two," a fourth comment read.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her incredible curves in racy ensembles. She's often seen hitting the beach and showing some skin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a hot pink bikini as she showed off her bronzed body. That post has reeled in more than 9,300 likes and over 250 comments thus far.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.