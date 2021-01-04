Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Alexa Collins Flaunts Cleavage In A Tiny Bikini Top: 'Rosè Is Never A Bad Idea'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Alexa Collins wowed her huge fan base with another bikini-clad picture that was shared over the weekend. The model posted the photo to her feed this past Sunday, and it's earned her nothing but praise.

The update included two new images that showed the model enjoying an adult beverage. In the first upload in the series, Alexa sat on a wooden chair that was topped with a khaki cushion. She was posing in the middle of a field of grass, and there were tall apartments behind her. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at the Baia Beach Club in Miami. Alexa had a glass of Rosè in one hand and placed the opposite on her lap as she smiled big for the camera.

The second photo in the series captured Alexa in the same spot while striking a similar pose. That photo took a more serious tone, and Alexa met the camera's lens with an alluring stare. She showed off her amazing figure in a sexy outfit that did her nothing but favors.

On top, Alexa wore a few layers, including a skimpy bikini top. The garment had a pair of tiny cups that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines while still revealing her ample bust. Its thick straps fit snugly over her toned shoulders, and a tease of her bronze arm was also on display. She wore a semi-sheer piece with a funky, animal print pattern that gave the look a sexy vibe. The piece draped off one shoulder and was knotted in the middle of her bust, drawing even more attention to her cleavage.

The model teamed the look with a pair of white bottoms that were worn high on her waist. She added a few accessories, which included a few beaded bracelets on each wrist. She also rocked a pair of gold-rimmed aviators, which took her look to a whole new level.

Alexa styled her long, blond locks with a center part and her hair grazed the top of her shoulders. In the caption of the post, she shared that "rose is never a bad idea" and tagged the Baia Beach Club in Miami. As of this writing, the update has already garnered over 26,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

"Hello my angel looking gorgeous and beautiful baby," one follower gushed, adding a series of emoji to the end of their post.

"So beautiful with a wonderful smile," a second social media user wrote.

"You are so incredibly Gorgeous!" a third complimented.

"I literally left the day you arrived there!!!! Loveeeee it though! Enjoy the pool and water views!!!" one more chimed in with a few smiley emoji.

