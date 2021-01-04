Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 4, 2021
Molly-Mae Hague Looks Stunning In Leather Pants For Elevator Selfies
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former Love Island contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a comfy number for her most recent post.

Hague -- who recently paid a visit to the Maldives -- stunned in a gray hoodie that featured black bold text in capital letters across the front. The item of clothing was loose-fitted and appeared to be tucked into her black leather pants. Hague wrapped a small black handbag around her shoulder that had chain straps. She rocked short acrylic nails that were decorated with a pattern. Hague accessorized with rings and small hoop earrings while styling her long, wavy blond locks down and pushed over her right shoulder.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she took a selfie in the mirror inside an elevator. The influencer was captured from the thighs-up and placed one hand on her hip. Hague gazed into the screen of her phone and parted her lips slightly.

In the next slide, she raised one hand to the side of her hair and stared at her reflection in the mirror. Hague tilted her head to the right and sported an open-mouth expression.

As seen on Hague's YouTube channel, she was gifted a new Chanel handbag from her boyfriend Tommy Fury for Christmas that looks identical to the one within these selfies.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 381,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

"Loving your more natural look especially the lips. Luscious x," one user wrote.

"Wow can't deal with how gorgeous you are," another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

"You are just incredible! I love the color of this hoodie! I'm obsessed," remarked a third fan.

"You're the prettiest ever," a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Hague made quite the impression on her loyal social media audience when she posed in a matching khaki green swimsuit in the Maldives. The YouTuber was snapped in the middle of the sea in front of a beautiful clear blue sky with a few clouds. She stood in front of a hammock that was tied up around two trees and appeared soaking wet. Hague rested her locks over her left shoulder and painted her short nails with a coat of polish. She accessorized with numerous rings and bracelets on her right wrist.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.