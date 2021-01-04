'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Asks Fans If They're Ready For Matt James' Debut

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison asked his 1.3 million Instagram followers if they were ready for the debut of Matt James in the silver anniversary season of the series. The new episodes, which begin this evening, will usher in a new era for the franchise, as Matt is the first Black lead of the show.

Chris and Matt smiled as they stood side-by-side in the social media photograph, taken on a red carpet outside of the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. Each wore dressy attire. Matt sported a sharp-looking black tuxedo that was paired with a coordinating bow tie and a white dress shirt. Shiny dress shoes in the same dark hue finished his formal look. Chris wore a dark blue suit with a white shirt and a pocket square.

The two posed at the luxury resort, which boasts premium accommodations at three locales, as well as rental homes and estates, per the Nemacolin webpage. The scenery behind the two men was stunning. Large crystal chandeliers were suspended from the ceiling. There were rooms that had balconies and faced inward, overlooking a courtyard. Green foliage dotted the area and lamps gave the space a European villa feel.

The Chateau offers many exciting experiences that will likely be seen as Matt and his contestants get to know one another on the series, including art galleries, couples massages, skiing, and Jeep off-roading, to name a few.

Fans of the franchise noted in the comments section of the post that they could not wait for tonight's episode to begin.

"CHRIS!! I'm ready to run through a brick wall I'm so ready!!" wrote one follower.

"Just a pair of legends no big deal," penned a second fan.

"Here we go," exclaimed a third Instagram user.

"At least we didn't have to wait months this time," remarked a fourth follower.

Matt reportedly began filming in September 2020, per Entertainment Tonight. Initially, Matt was cast as a suitor in Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette and was later given his own season. He shared on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! -- which aired in June -- that since accepting the lead role, he had been inundated with support.

He said, via ET, that he was thrilled to have the chance to represent diverse relationships and tell love stories as the franchise's first Black bachelor. He also said that he could not have been more "excited" by the opportunity.