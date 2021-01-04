Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 4, 2021
Amelia Gray Hamlin Slays In A Black Bikini While Getting 'Comfy' On 'Hard Stone'
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Amelia Gray Hamlin made a rugged lounging location look "comfy" while rocking revealing swimwear for a photo op. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a vacation pic with her 731,000 followers, and her decision to recline on a rough and rocky surface paid off in the form of more than 22,000 likes.

Until recently, Amelia was probably best known for being the gorgeous daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and L.A. Law actor Harry Hamlin. However, the 19-year-old model is now attracting attention for being romantically linked to 37-year-old Scott Disick of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame. As reported by The Inquisitr, Amelia was recruited by one of his costars, Kim Kardashian, to model her SKIMS shapewear a few months ago.

The Daily Mail recently shared photos of Amelia and Scott ringing in the New Year together while enjoying a tropical getaway in Mexico. The beach-ready ensemble that she was pictured wearing in her latest Instagram post was the same one that she had on in the paparazzi pics of her and Scott.

In the solo snapshot, she was pictured lying on her side near the edge of a pool. Steps constructed out of stacked slabs of flagstone led up to the similarly stony ledge, which was more than wide enough to accommodate Amelia's petite body.

The influencer rocked a classic black string bikini top that showcased her perky cleavage. Her matching bottoms had a flattering V-shaped cut with solid sides. The bathing suit displayed her toned tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

She styled the swimsuit with a few accessories, including a pair of brown wayfarer sunglasses. Around her head, the brunette wore a white patterned scarf that kept her long hair back behind her ears. Her jewelry consisted of a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a white puka shell necklace.

Even though she posed on an uneven surface, Amelia didn't look uncomfortable at all as she propped her head up on her right hand and stretched her shapely stems out. If she turned around, she would have a view of the silvery surface of an infinity pool and what lay beyond it: succulent plants, a low hill covered with scrubby vegetation, and the sparkling sea. A blue sky with wispy clouds floating by filled up the rest of the striking image.

Amelia's followers seemed to be pleased that she braved the "hard stone" for her seaside photoshoot.

"Luscious and scrumptious!" read one response to her post.

"You look so stunning! Healthy and glowing and gorgeous," another wrote in the comments section.

"You're perfect," read a third message.

A few fans also begged Amelia to share a photo of her rumored boyfriend.

"Give us a sneak peek of the lord, we love him," commented one admirer.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.