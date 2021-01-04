Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Morgan Ketzner Rocks Ribbed Bikini Bottoms & Tied Shirt In Sizzling New Share
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Morgan Ketzner started the week with a bang. The model and social media influencer slipped into a bikini on Monday, January 4, and her army of Instagram fans have been loving the sight.

The photo captured the model posing outside on a sunny day. A geotag in the update indicated that Morgan was in Miami Beach, Florida. She stood in front of a pool that featured a circular water feature, and the gorgeous outdoor space was lined with palm trees. Morgan had her chest facing toward the camera, treating her eager audience to a great view of her figure. She popped her right hip and draped her arms near the sides of her figure as she met the lens with an alluring stare.

Morgan showed off her amazing figure in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she rocked a long sleeve black shirt with a white graphic in the middle of her chest. It had a simple crew neckline, and its sleeves were baggy on her arms. Morgan wore the middle of the shirt knotted near her ribs, treating her fans to a great view of her toned and tanned abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of bikini bottoms that were far more revealing than her top. It had a bright pink fabric that popped against her allover glow, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to ignore. To up the ante even further, the garment boasted a scanty, ribbed fabric. The sides were thick and worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. The high rise design of the suit also offered a great view of her trim thighs.

Morgan styled her long locks with a middle part and crimpy waves that fell over her shoulder and back. In the caption of the update, she reminded her audience to "live without borders" and tagged the Ways of Travel Instagram page.

It has not taken long for fans to weigh in on the shot, and in only an hour, it's accrued more than 6,400 likes and 200-plus comments. Some Instagrammers complimented Morgan on her bombshell body while a few more left heart and flame emoji instead.

"Wowwww morgan u are such cutie what beautiful babeeee," one fan gushed with a trio of smileys.

"So gorgeous and stunning eyes. You are perfect my beautiful darling," a second social media user chimed in.

"Morgan you truly do blow my mind and light up my day with your beauty and I can never say it enough," one more complimented.

