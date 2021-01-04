Niece Waidhofer Exposes Her Busty Chest In A Semi-Sheer Bra

Niece Waidhofer didn't hold back in her most recent Instagram post on Sunday. The stunning brunette flashed plenty of skin as she expressed her appreciation for her loyal fans.

In the sexy snap, Niece looked like a total smokeshow while exposing her busty chest in a semi-sheer bra. The lingerie featured dark blue trim and mesh black cups with lace detailing. The garment also included thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut neckline that put her massive cleavage on display.

However, the model's chest wasn't the only part of her body in full view. Her flat tummy and impressive abs could also be seen in the shot. The photo cut off just below her waist, and a hint of her curvy hips was visible.

Niece stood in front of a white, sparkly backdrop for the pic. One of her hands rested on top of her head as she grabbed a fistful of her hair. Meanwhile, the other was looped through the strap of her bra. Her back was arched and her head was tilted slightly to the side as she stared into the camera with a bright smile on her face.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that spilled over both of her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, Niece thanked her followers for sending messages to check on her after she didn't post for a few days. She revealed that she appreciated the concern for her mental health.

Niece's over 2.5 million followers went wild for the update by clicking the like button more than 131,000 times within the first 11 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,300 messages during that time.

"We care about you because you're funny and nice," one follower wrote.

"Such beauty in sexy lingerie," declared another.

"People should Remember you have a life outside of social media. Much love," a third user quipped.

"Looking so sweet," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure while wearing racy outfits online. She's often seen sporting body-baring ensembles that leave her fans wanting more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a teeny black bikini while lounging in the swimming pool. To date, that upload has raked in more than 122,000 likes and over 840 comments.