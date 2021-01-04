Nicole Thorne Rocks Bright Orange Bikini With Knotted Top

Australian model Nicole Thorne knows how to make a swimsuit look good. On Monday, she took to Instagram to showcase her voluptuous chest and flat abs in a bright orange two-piece number while she spent some time outside.

The top to Nicole's bathing suit was unique in that it had long sleeves that fit her arms snugly. It also hugged her breasts, and with a wide neckline it gave her the opportunity to showcase her bosom. The top was knotted in the center, a feature that drew the eye to her chest.

Nicole's bottoms were skimpy with a low-cut front. The sides were pulled high on her hips, calling attention to her taut tummy.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks down in loose waves, and she accessorized with a dainty necklace.

The post consisted of three snapshots that saw Nicole sitting on a concrete bench that was next to an area covered with vines. According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Gold Coast, Queensland.

In the first picture, Nicole faced the camera and sat on one hip. With her arms by her sides, she gave the camera a sultry look. The sun hit the front of her body, causing her bronze skin to glow. Along with her cleavage, her tight abs and toned thighs were on display.

The second frame was similar to the first in that Nicole was sitting. She held one hand near her forehead to block the sun from her face while she gazed at the lens. Her curvaceous hips were a focal point.

Nicole was standing in the last slide. She held one hand in her hair while looking at the camera. Dappled sunlight fell on her chest and face. She posed with one hip to the side, accentuating her hips and flat midsection.

In the caption, she tagged online retailer Fashion Nova as the makers of the swimsuit.

Dozens of Nicole's followers seemed to think she looked fabulous in the bright ensemble.

"How can someone is this Hot and Gorgeous," quipped one admirer.

"What a beauty of a woman you look beautiful," added a second Instagram user with several heart-eye smiley face emoji.

"Wow absolutely stunning there gorgeous," a third fan chimed in.

"You're perfect and this suit is fire too," wrote a fourth follower, adding a flame emoji.

Last month, Nicole shared a Christmas-themed post that featured her wearing a tight, festive romper that highlighted her hourglass shape. The number also had a low-cut neckline that showcased her cleavage.