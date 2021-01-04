Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Melissa Riso Flashes Cleavage In Thong Swimsuit And Heels For Video Tease
Instagram Models
Emily Hutchinson

Melissa Riso wowed in a new video shared to Instagram over the weekend as she put her jaw-dropping curves on show in her swimwear. The model and actress pulled a number of sexy poses in the clip, which showed her lounging and walking around in the plunging thong one-piece.

Posted on January 3, the video began with a look at Melissa as she reclined on her side on a large sunbed. She propped herself up on her bent left elbow while teasing her 1.2 million followers with a good look at her toned torso.

Viewers got a close-up look at the sparkly silver halterneck one-piece, which plunged almost to her navel and was completely open at the front to flash plenty of cleavage. It featured a series of large, sparkly embellishments across the lower part of the suit, highlighting her slim waist.

Another shot showed the 34-year-old social media influencer as she walked along a balcony in black high heels while pushing her long, wavy hair away from her face. She strutted as if she were on a runway, with her back to the camera to give a look at her toned booty.

That was interspersed with shots of her walking toward the camera. She wore a sultry look and caressed her bare thigh with her left hand, and also posed by holding onto the black metal railing, with several palm trees visible in the background.

In the caption, Melissa tagged photographer Michael Dae Lee and the brand Slay Swimwear.

The upload proved a big hit with the Studio City star's followers. It amassed more than 12,000 likes and over 280 comments in under 14 hours, with many praising her flawless figure.

"Dmmm you are looking so beautiful," one person commented alongside a heart eye emoji.

"You're incredible!!" another user wrote with two heart eye, two red hearts, and two kissing emoji.

"Dam you look incredible and breathtaking," a third person commented.

"Gorgeous sexy," added another admirer.

She didn't confirm where the video was taken, but did share that she was enjoying the sun in Mexico a few days earlier when she rang in the new year. In an upload on January 1, Melissa sat on a hammock in a lacy black lace bralette and cropped khaki pants as she flashed a big smile, wearing her long, brunette hair down over her shoulder.

"2021 already starting off amazing," she wrote in the caption, tagging her location as Sayulita, Nayarit.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.