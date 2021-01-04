Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Stassi Schroeder Says Beau Clark Is To Blame For Why Their Baby Hasn't Been Born Yet
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Stassi Schroeder says Beau Clark to blame for the fact that she is still pregnant.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, who is is expecting a baby girl any day now, said her husband's love for football is the reason why she didn't deliver their daughter yet.

On her Instagram story, Stassi, 32, shared a message from her good friend, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, after Teddi sent her a snap of her husband, Edwin Arroyave, intently watching the L.A. Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals game on TV.

In the caption, Teddi asked Stassi if Beau was acting like he was playing in the game as well.

Stassi replied with a pregnancy-related comeback.

"Yes & I'm convinced this game is why I haven't given birth yet," she wrote, "Beau willed her to stay in until after today."

Fas of the celebrity couple know that Beau is a Rams superfan, so it's no surprise that there was no way he was going to miss Sunday's big game.

On his own IG story, Beau also replied to Teddi's question with the cheeky comment, "I'm also coaching."

Beau later posted a video of his pal Edwin lifting his son Cruz up and hugging him after the NFL game ended with a Rams win and a clinched playoff berth.

'This is what I can't wait for!" Beau wrote, adding football and baby face emoji to his caption.

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder pose at an event.
Getty Images | Leon Bennett

"Baby H," as Beau and Stassi have referred to their unborn daughter, probably won't have a choice when it comes to being Rams fans. On his Instagram page, dad-to-be Beau shared footage of his little girl's clothing rack, which includes a tiny Rams jersey for her to soon wear.

As for what appears an overdue pregnancy -- or at least one that is hovering at its due date -- Stassi has already tried every trick in the book to get her baby to come out. Last week, The Next Level Basic author tried labor inducing methods that included walking, bouncing on a ball, seducing her husband, drinking raspberry leaf tea, and eating a California restaurant's famous "maternity" salad that is rumored to spark labor.

On her most recent Instagram story, Stassi also had a bottle of castor oil on her kitchen counter with a note to use it on Sunday evening. Castor oil is known to cause uterine contractions, and Stassi's note on the bottle had instructions to consume it "after 5 p.m." on Sunday, which would have been late enough in the day for the Rams' afternoon football game to have ended.

