January 5, 2021
'The Masked Singer UK' Spoilers: Could Viking Be Morten Harket?
celebrities
Fabio Magnocavallo

The Masked Singer returned to the U.K. for its second season on December 26 and continues to have the nation and the panel — Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross — trying to guess which stars are underneath the masks. On Saturday, viewers were introduced to six more celebrities who are trying to keep their identity hidden.

One contestant with an incredible voice was Viking. For their debut performance, they sang Fleetwood Mac's "Songbird" and wowed the panel and studio audience with their stunning vocals. Viking sounded like a male who must sing professionally for a living.

According to the Daily Express, their first clue package featured Viking emphasizing the word "king" before saying the word three times. They stated that in their career and in this competition, they will be looking for their voice.

Gilligan guessed it might be Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, which appeared to be a popular guess among fans on social media.

However, it seems there is someone else people have in mind and they are pretty confident it is him.

"Just when l thought things couldn't get any more weird… @mortenharket pops up as Viking on #MaskedSingerUK singing Songbird Two hearts Voice, mannerisms, stance = 100% Harket," one user tweeted.

"I'm convinced Viking is Morten Harket after listening again. That clue about armour could refer to him being a Knight of the First Order in Norway," another person shared on Twitter.

"The Viking is definitely Morten Harket from A-Ha. Can tell that voice straight away plus he's Norwegian so the outfit gives it away #TheMaskedSingerUK," remarked a third account in a tweet.

Harket rose to fame as the lead singer of the 1980s Norwegian band A-ha. The trio is most well-known for their chart-topping single "Take On Me," which remains a pop classic to this day.

Harket has gone on to release solo albums and has ventured into acting.

In Norway, he was a coach on The Voice for Season 4 and 5, which relates to the clue about him looking for his voice.

Viking currently remains in the competition, which means viewers will have to find out if Harket is singing underneath the costume.

During the second episode, Seahorse was the second contestant to be eliminated and was revealed to be Spice Girl Mel B. As reported by The Inquisitr, the "I Want You Back" hitmaker took part in the show because she got a chance "not be yourself for a second" and admitted she didn't tell any of the other Spice Girls.

