'The Masked Singer UK' Spoilers: Could Blob Be Lenny Henry?

The Masked Singer is back for a second season in the U.K. and already has the nation trying to guess who is underneath the crazy new costumes. Host Joel Dommett and panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross all returned to the show. However, How to Make Love to a Woman actor Ken Jeong has been replaced by British comedian Mo Gilligan.

Blob made their first appearance on Saturday night and entertained viewers with Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' catchy smash hit "Uptown Funk." They appear to be a male who may not sing professionally. They were seemingly confident and sounded like they were having a lot of fun on the stage.

According to the Daily Express, Blob's clue about having four eyes could be implying they are someone who wears glasses. In their VT, they were seen walking around a classroom and said that as a kid, they wanted to be James Bond or Batman but instead became The Blob.

The panel's guesses were all over the place and went with a whole range of names — Richard Osman, Romesh Ranganathan, Greg Davies, and Andi Peters.

Blob revealed they recorded a demo for Simon Cowell when Dommett asked Blob to provide another clue. However, fans of the show don't agree and are confident it is British comedian Lenny Henry.

"MaskedSingerUK Blob has to be @LennyHenry I mean come on ….. I want it to be Jack Whitehall but I'm getting real Lenny Henry vibes," one user tweeted.

"The blob is 100% Lenny Henry. Listen again and tell me I'm wrong," another person shared in a tweet.

"Lenny Henry is definitely the blob you can hear is voice when he sang. He is totally recognisable and can't disguise it!" a third person remarked on Twitter.

"If The Blob isn't Sir Lenny Henry, then whoever it is needs to be doing a Lenny Henry impersonator act #TheMaskedSinger," a fourth user tweeted.

Henry rose to fame in the 1970s and was formerly married to Dawn French.

In 1978, he starred in the children's show Tiswas, per IMDb. This may be why a classroom was shown during the clue package. As seen on his official Twitter page, Henry also wears glasses, which relates to Blob saying they have "four eyes."

Henry is also a singer and may have potentially recorded a demo for Cowell back in the day.

Blob currently remains in the competition, meaning viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Henry is singing underneath the wild costume.