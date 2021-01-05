Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 5, 2021
Celeste Bright Wears A Minuscule Mismatched Bikini Underneath See-Through Netted Dress: 'Nights In Tulum'
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Celeste Bright kicked off the year with a fun and relaxing trip to one of her favorite places -- Tulum, Mexico. The model took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a steamy snap from her vacay that brought some serious heat to her page.

The 26-year-old stood in the middle of a sandy pathway that was lined with small lights and several towering trees in the newest addition to her feed. She stood in profile to the camera and propped one foot up on her toes as she turned her head over her shoulder to meet the lens with an intense gaze. She looked ready for a night out on the town as she had slipped into a scanty ensemble from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The blond bombshell likely sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in a sexy white fishnet dress. It fit loosely over her slender frame but cinched in at her midsection with a striped belt that helped to highlight her trim waist. It showed off her toned arms and shoulders due to its sleeveless design, while its daringly short length offered fans a peek at her long, lean legs. The piece was also covered in sparkly rhinestones that gave the look some serious bling.

Celeste wore a pair of white bikini bottoms underneath the racy frock. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and pert derrière exposed in their entirety to give the ensemble even more of a seductive vibe.

The beauty opted to ditch the matching bikini top in favor of a tiny black one that took her look to the next level. The piece boasted tiny cups that exposed an eyeful of sideboob and featured a rhinestone trim that glistened underneath the glow of the street lamps around her.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the sizzling photo. It has amassed nearly 11,000 likes and dozens of comments and compliments in just three hours.

"You look so perfect," one person wrote.

"One of my fav pics of you," another fan gushed.

"Wow you are gorgeous," a third follower praised.

"Omg I'm obsessed," a fourth admirer added.

This is not the first time Celeste has rocked a risqué ensemble on social media. In another recent post, the influencer showcased her phenomenal figure as she struck a provocative pose in a vibrant tie-dyed bikini.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.