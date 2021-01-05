Celeste Bright Wears A Minuscule Mismatched Bikini Underneath See-Through Netted Dress: 'Nights In Tulum'

Celeste Bright kicked off the year with a fun and relaxing trip to one of her favorite places -- Tulum, Mexico. The model took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a steamy snap from her vacay that brought some serious heat to her page.

The 26-year-old stood in the middle of a sandy pathway that was lined with small lights and several towering trees in the newest addition to her feed. She stood in profile to the camera and propped one foot up on her toes as she turned her head over her shoulder to meet the lens with an intense gaze. She looked ready for a night out on the town as she had slipped into a scanty ensemble from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The blond bombshell likely sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in a sexy white fishnet dress. It fit loosely over her slender frame but cinched in at her midsection with a striped belt that helped to highlight her trim waist. It showed off her toned arms and shoulders due to its sleeveless design, while its daringly short length offered fans a peek at her long, lean legs. The piece was also covered in sparkly rhinestones that gave the look some serious bling.

Celeste wore a pair of white bikini bottoms underneath the racy frock. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and pert derrière exposed in their entirety to give the ensemble even more of a seductive vibe.

The beauty opted to ditch the matching bikini top in favor of a tiny black one that took her look to the next level. The piece boasted tiny cups that exposed an eyeful of sideboob and featured a rhinestone trim that glistened underneath the glow of the street lamps around her.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the sizzling photo. It has amassed nearly 11,000 likes and dozens of comments and compliments in just three hours.

"You look so perfect," one person wrote.

"One of my fav pics of you," another fan gushed.

"Wow you are gorgeous," a third follower praised.

"Omg I'm obsessed," a fourth admirer added.

This is not the first time Celeste has rocked a risqué ensemble on social media. In another recent post, the influencer showcased her phenomenal figure as she struck a provocative pose in a vibrant tie-dyed bikini.