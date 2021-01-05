Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 5, 2021
Salma Hayek, 54, Rocks A Brown Bikini With Gold Chain Buried In Her Cleavage
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Salma Hayek thrilled her 16.8 million Instagram followers on Sunday when she shared another alluring bikini picture on her page. She wore a lot of bling with her bathing suit, but one of her accessories was partially buried in her massive cleavage.

Salma, 54, was pictured standing in front of sparkling Tiffany blue water and a tall wooden fence. The partition's thick posts disappeared into the water's depths.

She snapped a selfie of her bombshell body by holding her camera in one hand and stretching her arm out in front of her. The Frida actress let it all hang out in a brown two-piece. Her halter-style top featured thick ties around the neck for an adjustable fit, and the design helped push her ample assets together to show them off to their best advantage. The top's plunging neckline also ensured that she was putting on a busty display. It had scarlet lining, which peeked out from the edges in a few spots.

More of the vibrant inner fabric was visible on the bottom's side ties, which were formed from wide bands of material. Salma wore them knotted low on her torso, emphasizing her hips' curvy shape to further highlight her hourglass physique. Her trim thighs and whittled waist also contributed to her enviable overall appearance.

Salma's body appeared to be shaded from the scintillating sunlight, and she took an additional stylish precaution to protect her eyes from the harmful rays by rocking a pair of sunglasses. Her chic shades had dark lenses and rectangular cat-eye frames that featured a classic tortoiseshell pattern.

The actress' other accessories included her diamond wedding ring and a pair of gold conical earrings that resembled bullet tips. She rocked two layered necklaces, one of which was a thin choker with a hoop pendant. The other was a long gold chain with textured accents. It traced the inner curves of her bust before disappearing between her prodigious breasts.

Salma wore her dark hair pulled up in a topknot that was partially cut out of her photo's frame. When she snapped the pic, she was bending slightly to the right and reaching up to grab her sunnies with her left hand.

Her caption-free post swiftly racked up over 785,000 likes, as well as a deluge of flattering messages.

"You look super!!!" gushed one fan.

"You are seriously one the most beautiful women I've ever seen. I'm not even mad at my husband when he talks about how hot you are," another admirer wrote.

"Love how that chain is lost in there," observed a third person.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Salma recently showcased her famous curves in a different bikini. She celebrated the end of 2020 with two photos of herself rocking a fuchsia bathing suit.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.