January 4, 2021
Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Curvy Figure In Tiny White Bikini While On Vacation
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Social media influencer Jilissa Zoltko uploaded some stunning new photos of her bikini-clad self on Sunday, January 3, impressing her 1 million Instagram followers.

The 23-year-old was photographed on an outdoor deck for the two-slide series as a scenic ocean view was visible in the background. Still, Jilissa stole the show as she struck two eye-catching poses that flaunted her physique.

In the first image, she laid out on a white lounger with the front of her figure facing the camera. She had one leg bent underneath the other and leaned into her left arm as she cocked one hip to emphasize her curvy form. She wore a pout on her face and seemed to be staring directly at the camera. She posed almost identically in the second photo, except she looked away from the camera's lens that time, giving off an air of mystery.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in slight natural-looking waves that blew in the wind as they fell around her back and shoulders. She rocked her fingernails long with a nude polish, and her toenails short with a white polish that stood out against her tanned complexion.

Jilissa displayed her busty assets in a scanty white bikini top that featured a cross-wrap front. The garment's cups could barely contain her chest as they exposed a large amount of cleavage.

She teamed the number with matching high-waisted bottoms that highlighted her chiseled core, round booty and hips. She completed the look with brown sunglasses, which covered her eyes in both frames, and accessorized with a ring on her left hand.

According to the post's geotag, she was photographed on the island of St. Barthélemy, where she has been vacationing all week. In the caption, she expressed that she is a big fan of the tropical destination.

Sunday's photo set was uploaded four hours ago and seemed to have gathered a great deal of attention from fans as it received more than 21,000 likes. Hundreds of admirers also vocalized their support in the comments section, where they praised Jilissa on her figure, beauty and bikini.

"Absolutely stunning," one individual commented, adding several fire symbols.

"Beautiful, just incredibly beautiful," another admirer chimed in.

"Gorgeous body, amazing lady," a third fan gushed.

"How are you the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful," a fourth user added, filling their compliment with heart-eyes emoji.

The bombshell has served many attention-grabbing looks on her Instagram account as of late. Just yesterday, she shared another slideshow in which she rocked a white miniskirt and a sexy sheer top.

