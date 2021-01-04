Lyna Perez Showcases Major Cleavage And Pert Backside In Sizzling Video For Bang Energy

Internet sensation Lyna Perez sent pulses racing around the world on Sunday, January 3, when she shared a smoking-hot new video with her 6 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old Latina bombshell was filmed on a large tropical property for the clip, which was paired with some upbeat trance music. Lyna moved between a number of sexy gestures and poses that showed off her killer curves.

At the beginning of the clip, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera before walking slowly towards the lens. She flipped her hair back, caressed her booty with her right hand as she cocked one hip, then opened a can of Bang Energy. She then stood in front of a large gray wall, adjusted her locks, sipped on the aforementioned beverage, and propped her derriere out.

She exuded a flirty vibe throughout the reel as she pouted and stared directly into the camera's lens. Her long highlighted brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled in beautiful mermaid waves that fell around her back and shoulders. Her nails were short and polished with a light color.

Lyna showed off her enviable form in a scanty pink bikini. Her top featured a bandeau-styled body that tightly wrapped around her busty assets and put an ample amount of cleavage on show. Her matching thong bottoms also provided just minimal coverage, highlighting her bodacious backside and curvy hips while its high-rise sides drew the eye to her sculpted midsection.

She accessorized the poolside attire with a pair of attention-grabbing drop earrings.

In the post's caption, she expressed her admiration for the color pink. She also promoted Bang Energy, tagging their Instagram handle, as well as their CEO's page.

The drool-worthy video became an instant hit with social media users, accumulating more than 92,000 views and 30,000 likes in just six hours after going live. Additionally, more than 1,000 fans showered Lyna with compliments on her form, looks, and choice of apparel.

"The video is great. Thank you very much for this wonder. Really, you look very beautiful and they work you do to show your simplicity and nature is highly valued," one user wrote.

"True happiness is getting your new and amazing post notifications," a second fan added, filling their comment with a series of fire and purple heart emoji.

"Yes! I love you in pink," a third admirer asserted.

"You are looking gorgeous and and sizzling hot" a fourth individual proclaimed.

The beauty has stunned her many followers on plenty of occasions this winter. Just a few nights ago, she uploaded a post that captured her in yet another tiny bikini while hanging out in a beach club.