Cindy Prado Shows Off Busty Assets And Pert Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini

Cuban beauty Cindy Prado wowed her 1.8 million Instagram followers once more on Sunday, January 3, when she shared some sexy new images of herself in a tiny bikini.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was photographed in a space with rustic decor for the seven-slide series. Cindy was clearly the center of attention in every frame as she flaunted her famous figure from different angles.

She posed with the back of her body facing the camera in the first image, putting her bodacious derriere on show. She also rotated her head over her shoulder to share a strong glance with the lens. The second photo displayed her from her right side as she pouted and propped her booty out once more. She flaunted the front of her figure in the third snapshot and her left side in the fourth. She exuded happier energy in the fifth and sixth slides as she smiled sweetly while cocking one hip. The seventh image once again put her backside on display.

She wore her long blond-highlighted hair down in mermaid waves -- a hairstyle that added some glamour to her appearance. Her short square-cut nails were manicured and polished with a light color.

Cindy highlighted her killer curves in a scanty blue bikini from Monday Swimwear, a bathing suit company founded by Instagram influencer Devin Brugman. Her top, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, drew the eye to her bosom as its cups exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. Her matching high-rise bottoms featured a skimpy thong cut that accented her curvy hips, pert booty, and slim core.

She completed the look with a wide-brim straw hat with black accents and several jewelry pieces.

The model was snapped in Tulum, Mexico, according to the post's geotag. In the caption, she promoted Monday Swimwear and tagged their Instagram handle. She also expressed contentment with being in Mexico.

Sunday's series appeared to be very popular with Cindy's following as it accumulated more than 39,000 likes in just five hours after going live. Nearly 500 fans also took to the comments section to share their kind thoughts with her.

"Very beautiful Cindy, you look beautiful in blue," one individual commented.

"Wow! Nice! I love the color and design of this suit," another admirer chimed in.

"Gorgeous, love this," a third fan gushed.

"Cindy, my dear mermaid," a fourth user added, following with a blue heart symbol.

The bombshell shared another smoking-hot post earlier today that displayed her in a plunging crop top, skintight jeans, and knee-high boots. That content has received more than 34,000 likes, so far.