Gabby Epstein Shows Off Insane Curves In Impossibly Tiny White Bikini

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein sent plenty of her 2.4 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Sunday, January 3, when she uploaded some sultry new photos of her bikini-clad self.

The 26-year-old influencer was apparently captured on a boat for the three-slide series, as the ocean, blue sky, and some landmass filled the background.

In the first photo, she posed on her knees with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out. She leaned back on her hands, which rested atop a white leather seatback, pouting while staring directly into the lens. She posed similarly in the second snapshot, except that time she directed her gaze toward the ocean. The third photo displayed her enjoying a pita chip, which she held up to her mouth with her right hand.

She had her long blond hair pulled back and secured under a dark baseball cap which had some white text on it. Her short nails were manicured, complete with a light pink polish.

Gabby showcased her flawless figure in a white bikini from PrettyLittleThing, an online clothing company. Her top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, and minuscule triangle cups that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. Her skimpy matching bottoms called attention to her hips and thighs, while the thin side straps -- which were tied into bows -- accented her slim core.

She accessorized with two gold necklaces and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the post's caption, she shared a boat emoji and tagged PrettyLittleThing's Instagram handle.

The photo set quickly captured the attention of many social media users as it accumulated more than 45,000 likes in just four hours after going live. Hundreds of commenters also expressed their support and enthusiasm for the model's form, gorgeous looks, and choice of swimsuit.

"You are sensational, such a beauty," one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of red heart, fire and heart-eyes emoji.

"You are the darlin' lil gorgeous woman who makes the bikini and boat shine, Gabby," another admirer chimed in, following with a red heart symbol.

"God! So beautiful! And sooooo very very sexy, love the baseball cap look! Absolutely outstanding," a third fan asserted.

"God damn girl, your beauty is beyond beauty," a fourth user proclaimed.

The model has shared numerous breathtaking posts on Instagram this week. Just two nights ago, she stunned her followers with several images of her in gold lingerie.