Danica Patrick Rocks A Strapless Bikini Top & Becomes A Sandy Mermaid

Danica Patrick transformed into a living sand sculpture of a sea siren while spending the beginning of 2021 in a sunny tropical setting. On Sunday, the retired NASCAR and IndyCar driver took to Instagram to reveal what she's been up to since the start of the new year.

In her caption, Danica, 38, wrote that she's been spending a lot of her free time doing yoga, which is a skill she occasionally demonstrated on Instagram throughout 2020. Her past posts also included a number of videos and photos that captured her love of the water, like footage of her learning how to wakesurf on a lake and soon mastering the watersport.

Danica's appreciation of the water seems to extend to the sea, as evidenced by her latest Instagram carousel loaded with vacation pics. In the first image, she was shown taking a selfie in front of a picturesque backdrop of sand and turquoise waves. She looked radiant as she gave the camera a content smile. Her shoulders were bare and her sun-kissed skin was glowing. She added some bling to her beach look in the form of two dainty choker chains and a pair of diamond solitaire earrings. She further accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses that seemed to combine classic aviator and wayfarer designs.

The athletic brunette got silly for her second photo. She and pal Naada Mas posed underneath a canopy of palm trees with lime slices in their mouths. For the next picture, she traded her green citrus smile for a pearly white one while relaxing on the beach. She was pictured rocking a strapless bandeau bikini top that featured a dark blue base color with a pattern of pink and white palm fronds. Her skimpy swimwear displayed her defined abs, but the rest of her body was hidden from view by a mermaid tail crafted out of sand.

The thoughtful tail artist had also created a sandy pillow for Danica to prop her head and back against so that she could recline comfortably. She struck a dramatic pose with one arm raised up over her head

The remaining images showed more highlights from her trip. There was a snapshot of a blazing fire beside a small hut covered with colorful blankets, which was followed by a pic of Danica drenched in sweat. She was also shown meditating on a wooden deck with a view of calm water and green vegetation. The final pics showed her posing with the group she was vacationing with. One of them was NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin.

The photo of Danica with sandy fins proved to be popular.

"Danica as a mermaid, priceless," read one response in the comments section of her post.

"Nothing better than a pretty gal on the beach," another admirer wrote.

"Nice tail," quipped a third fan.