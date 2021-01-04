Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Joe Biden Is A 'Sinster Distraction' Who Won't Be President, Pro-Trump Pastor Says
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Pastor Greg Locke, who is openly supportive of Donald Trump and his refusal to concede the 2020 election, again took aim at the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's victory on New Year's Day.

"This is what we all need to continue to do. Ignore this fool. He WILL NOT be President. Biden is a sinister distraction. Pay attention to what matters. He doesn't matter," he tweeted.

The comment has received over 2.4 thousand likes and 500 retweets since it was posted. Many users offered their agreement to the pastor's sentiments and suggested that they do not view Biden as their president. Others claimed that the prominent Trump supporter is on his way to irrelevancy as the head of state's presidency comes to an end.

Still, the Global Vision Bible Church founder is not alone in his beliefs. As The Inquisitr reported, a December Rasmussen Reports survey suggested that just 56 percent of Americans believe that Biden is their president. Conversely, 34 percent do not believe he is their leader, while 10 percent are unsure.

One day after his New Year's Day tweet, Locke claimed that Trump will remain president despite the forces he believes have worked against the U.S. leader's prospects.

"I don't care what Big Tech does to hinder the election. Doesn't matter how much money Soros pays rioters. I won't lose sleep over Pence, Supreme Court or Electoral Votes. The media can spin more lies and push more fear. Here's the deal: TRUMP WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT."
The pastor previously claimed that Biden is an imposter president who won due to electoral interference. He also predicted that the Democrat will soon be imprisoned and expressed his belief that Trump will secure a second term in the White House.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to the media while flanked by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the Queen Theater after receiving a briefing from the transition COVID-19 advisory board on November 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Getty Images | Joe Raedle

Despite the efforts of Trump and allies like Locke, no evidence has yet supported the theory that widespread voter fraud altered the outcome of the election in favor of Biden. According to USA Today, many of the statistics floating around to support the theory of widespread interference do not discredit the Democrat's victory. For example, the publication noted that Trump's higher number of counties over Biden's is not significant because counties do not correlate with the popular vote due to the variability in their population density and sizes.

Regardless, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen believes that the president will continue to undermine Biden's presidency — even after he leaves the White House. Per New York Magazine's Intelligencer, Cohen predicted that Trump will create a 24/7 media platform and continue casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 electoral process and the Biden victory that came from it.

