January 4, 2021
Donald Trump Committed 'Assault On American Democracy' In Georgia Tape, Joe Biden's Team Says
Donald Trump
Nathan Francis

Joe Biden's team issued a statement blasting Donald Trump for an "assault on American democracy" after an audio tape released on Sunday showed him pressuring Georgia state officials to overturn the election results there.

As The Associated Press reported, the conversation recorded on Saturday showed Trump pleading with Georgia's secretary of state, Republican Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to give him a victory. The report noted that the conversation was part of an unprecedented push from a sitting president to overturn the results of an election that he had lost.

The audio came under fire, with many saying Trump's actions are beyond the bounds of normal politics, and potentially illegal. The team of the incoming president has also forcefully spoken out, with senior adviser Bob Bauer releasing a statement slamming Trump's actions.

"We now have irrefutable proof of a president pressuring and threatening an official of his own party to get him to rescind a state's lawful, certified vote count and fabricate another in its place," Bauer said, via CNBC. "It captures the whole, disgraceful story about Donald Trump's assault on American democracy."

Trump had been publicly pressing officials in Georgia over his loss there, lashing out at top Republican officials who would not intervene to reverse his loss. Back in November, he said he was ashamed to have endorsed Gov. Brian Kemp during his 2018 race after Kemp certified the results showing Biden as the winner.

"And the governor's done nothing. He's done absolutely nothing," Trump said. "I'm ashamed that I endorsed him. But I look what's going on. It's so terrible."

Trump has continued to insist that he was the real winner of the presidential race and that it was stolen from him through massive fraud. His campaign and allies have pressed these claims through a series of court cases, but have been unable to make any significant difference as nearly all have been thrown out of court.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump could face consequences for the latest bid to force Georgia officials to reverse the outcome of November's vote. Attorney Seth Abramson said on Twitter that his actions in pressuring Raffensperger could constitute a federal crime, one that could also be impeachable.

While the legal challenges have failed to make any change to the outcome of the election, a group of Republicans have pledged to object during the congressional tally of electoral votes this week. However, it is not expected to make any change in the result.

