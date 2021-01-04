Trending Stories
January 4, 2021
Cindy Prado Shows Off Killer Body In Deep Plunging Crop Top And Knee-High Boots
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

Cindy Prado is showing off her killer physique in a sexy new Instagram snap. The Cuban bombshell shared a new photo to her feed on January 3 where she rocked a revealing outfit that flashed a lot of skin.

The model went out shopping and was taking a stroll in front of a Dior store when the photos were snapped. Cindy shared different pics of herself in the same outfit, which consisted of a blue crop top, low-waisted jeans, and knee-high white boots. The blue top had long sleeves and a unique stitching pattern which gave the top some dark lines. The shirt had a deep plunge which revealed a little bit of cleavage, and also had a reverse plunge that showed off her toned tummy.

Cindy's light-washed jeans had a few signs of distress and were torn at her knees and by her waist. The bottoms were tucked into tall white boots which had a rounded toe and chunky heel. The retro-styled boots resembled those worn by Fembots in the Austin Powers movies.

The Instagram influencer wore a small white Dior handbag on her arm and held a large blue shopping bag in the other. Cindy wore her long blond locks down and in loose waves with a middle part.

In her caption for the post, Cindy credited her outfit to Fashion Nova and said she went out to shop, but only did so for 10 minutes. The model said she preferred shopping online and ended up eating pizza all day.

In just a few hours the post had over 26,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

"Looking so very beautiful," one fan wrote.

"I am loving these shoes," another said.

"I wish I looked this good after stuffing my face with pizza," a third follower commented.

"BEAUTIFUL," a fourth fan wrote with several red hearts.

The majority of comments left below the photo were just of emoji, which included the heart-eyed smiley face, bomb, and fire symbol.

The new post from Cindy is one of her more conservative uploads lately, as the influencer has been showing off serious skin in some scantily clad outfits and swimsuits. The 28-year-old sported a dangerously revealing dress on New Year's Eve with crisscrossing fabric in the front which barely covered her chest. Her entire torso was exposed, as were her bronzed legs due to a thigh-high slit. Cindy shared several snapshots of her night out as she danced with her friends and rang in the new year.

